Several streets in Brewer are closed off due to police activity.

Police are at a residence on Washington Street. Part of Center Street is shut down. Jordan, Washington and Cedar Streets are also currently closed off between State and Center streets.

Multiple police departments are on the scene, including Brewer, Holden and Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies.

Brewer police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the street of the residence where police were gathered.