More than 150 monuments and gravesites have been toppled or broken at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland, according to police.

Witnesses reported seeing teenagers running away from the cemetery on March 26, though the nature and extent of the damage indicates it’s likely that the vandalism occurred over several days, according to police.

“I’m always disheartened by such flagrant disregard for not only others’ property, but for the memories of our community’s loved ones,” Portland Police Chief Frank Clark said. “We have bolstered patrols in the cemeteries, and I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police department, even anonymously, to help us solve this senseless vandalism.”





Portland police are increasing patrols in the area and asking the public to report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the vandalism can call Portland police at (207) 874-8575.