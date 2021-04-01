A Biddeford man was arrested Wednesday after police said he filmed girls changing in a school bathroom.

Kyle Hamilton, 28, was charged with invasion of privacy, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Hamilton allegedly hid in a ceiling space to surreptitiously film girls changing into clean clothes after sports practice at Bonny Eagle High School in Standish, where he was employed as a janitor.

On Tuesday afternoon, two girls who were changing in a bathroom after sports practice noticed a broken ceiling tile near a stall. Inside they saw a cellphone positioned to film them as they changed in the stalls, according to the sheriff’s office.

The girls told their parents, who in turn informed the school and police.

Investigators are still reviewing other evidence in the case, which remains open.

Hamilton was scheduled to appear in Bridgton District Court in August.