The Brewer Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a Brewer man last seen on Tuesday.

Albert Schultz, 24, was spotted driving a dark blue 2013 Nissan Rogue, with the license plate number 5432XF, eastbound on Rte 9 near Beddington, officials said.

Officials believe that he may be in a wooded location in Washington County.





Schultz is approximately 5’9”, weighs 193 pounds and has red hair, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brewer Police Department at 207-989-7000 or your local law enforcement agency.