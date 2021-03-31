The Maine State Ferry Terminal in Rockland closed Wednesday morning after a worker there tested positive for the coronavirus.

The worker, who was not identified, was last at the terminal last Friday, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

The department is working to identify close contacts, but said the public did not come into contact with the infected worker.

During the closure, Mainers can still take the ferry out to the islands and pay fares at the island terminals. The Rockland terminal will reopen Friday.

No additional details about the exposure were released due to privacy concerns.