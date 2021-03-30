A fox was beaten to death with a baseball bat after it attacked a Brunswick woman on her deck Friday night.

Kimberly Bashant was smoking on her home’s deck in Bay Bridges Estate, a mobile home park, about 8 p.m. when she heard the fox beneath her, according to The Times Record.

Bashant grabbed a bat and was peering over the railing when the fox came up the deck’s stairs and bit her leg.

“I started beating him with the bat,” Bashant told the newspaper. “It’s awful. I mean, I’m an animal lover but I had to do what I had to do.”

The fox was knocked unconscious and neighbors who came to her aid finished it off before it woke up, the newspaper reported.

The fox wasn’t tested for rabies, because it did not break Bashant’s skin and no pets were exposed. Midcoast Maine has seen a surge in rabies cases over the past couple years, with Brunswick seeing three in both 2020 and 2019 and nine in 2018. In nearby Bath, 18 people and pets were attacked by rabid animals in 2019 and early 2020, according to The Times Record.