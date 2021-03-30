Bangor High School shut down for in-person learning on Tuesday after a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member, the city’s school department said.

High school students will learn remotely until they return to school on Tuesday, April 6, according to Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg. The school department decided to shut down school for a week because a large number of students and staff have been exposed to the person who tested positive.

Approximately 10 teachers are considered close contacts, which affects four to six classrooms, Harris-Smedberg said. Contact tracing might turn up more close contacts, she said.

“We knew that we would not be able to get enough substitute teachers by tomorrow,” she said Tuesday, explaining why the school had decided against continuing to offer in-person classes. “And we knew a large number of students were considered close contacts.”

The school nurse is expected to contact those who are considered close contacts of that person.

Bangor High School has gone remote a handful of times this year, after students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The largest span during which students were out of school came after 11 school bus drivers tested positive, forcing the high school and other schools to shut down for two weeks in part due to a lack of transportation.

All other Bangor schools will continue in-person learning this week.