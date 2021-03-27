If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TTY 1-800-437-1220. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A man was charged with murder on Friday night after York police responded to a report of a woman being assaulted on Short Sands Beach.

When police arrived, they found the woman, Rhonda Pattelena, 35, dead behind a rock on the beach. Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, was taken to the York County Jail and charged with murder.

Both Buchannan and Pattelena were from Bedford, Massachusetts. They were domestic partners and had one child together.