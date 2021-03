Unum is laying off about a dozen IT workers in Portland.

The Portland Press Herald reported that the Tennessee-based insurance company plans to outsource those jobs to an unspecified “trusted external partner.”

Those laid-off workers will get severance pay, temporarily retain benefits and receive other aid, according to the newspaper.

That comes as Unum looks to hire 65 more workers in Portland and 320 across its network, which includes offices in South Carolina and Massachusetts.