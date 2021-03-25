The Greater Portland Metro is adding new buses to its fleet, equipped with a system to help fight bacteria.

The two buses have a purification system installed on the ceiling that uses ultraviolet light to kill viruses in the air and sanitize surfaces.

Metro plans to test out the system to see if it is effective.





“If we do demonstrate that it’s successful, then we’ll be deploying it on the rest of our fleet, and that will be again, another tool box to make transit as safe as possible,” Greater Portland Transit District Executive Director Greg Jordan said.

The new buses were funded through a grant program supported by U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree.