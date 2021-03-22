This story will be updated.

Several fishing boats surrounded a vessel conducting survey work for an offshore wind project near Monhegan Monday, stopping the vessel from being able to do its work.

Monday’s pushback is an escalation of peaceful protests centered around offshore wind development, which occurred on the water in the region over the weekend, according to Rep. Genevieve McDonald, Stonington, who serves as a liaison between the project, New England Aqua Ventus, and local fishermen.





On Monday morning, McDonald received reports from the crew of the survey ship, Go Liberty, that at least three independent fishing vessels were following the ship and putting out fishing gear in its path, which is preventing the ship from conducting its survey of the seafloor.

“It’s not violent, but it is unlawful,” McDonald said.

The situation is ongoing and Maine Marine Patrol has responded to the scene, McDonald said, though the agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Bangor Daily News Monday afternoon.

The Go Liberty is conducting a survey of the proposed cable route that would allow the Maine Aqua Ventus project to bring the power generated by offshore wind turbines to the mainland.

To conduct the survey, the Go Liberty tows several pieces of sonar equipment that map the seabed floor. However, if there is too much fishing gear, such as lobster buoys and traps in its path, the vessel cannot do its work.

The Department of Marine Resources and New England Aqua Ventus sent out numerous notices to fishermen alerting them to move their gear out of the area where the Go Liberty is doing its work, McDonald said.

“The survey work has been slowed down by the amount of fishing gear,” McDonald said. “We believe that more gear has been put there after the work has started.”

The survey began on March 9 and will go through April 4.