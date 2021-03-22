The names of the two hikers who fell to their deaths late last week while hiking up Dorr Mountain in Acadia National Park are Wayne Beckford, 28, and Kassandra Caceres, 30, park officials said Monday.

The two hikers were from Rutland, Massachusetts. Park officials said Saturday the duo appeared to have fallen approximately 100 feet from the top of icy cliffs while hiking up the mountain late last week.

Their bodies were recovered Saturday after an extensive search by park personnel and volunteer searchers, but when they fell is not clear. They were last heard from Thursday around noon, when Caceres told family members by phone that they were interested in hiking Cadillac Mountain, park officials said.





“Concerns arose on Friday afternoon when they did not check out of their hotel as scheduled or return to their vehicle,” park spokesperson Jay Elhard said Saturday. “A search was initiated on Friday evening after family members reported the couple overdue.”

Searchers on foot found the hikers’ bodies late Saturday morning.

Acadia officials declined to provide additional details about the incident, such as which trail on Dorr Mountain the hikers were on when they fell and whether they were prepared for icy conditions. But they urged all hikers to take precautions when making decisions about where in the park they want to go.

“Some trails in the area have a tendency to zigzag north to south and back again to lead the hiker up the mountain. Those ledges can become ice-covered due to the topography,” Elhard said. “Spring trail conditions in Acadia can change daily and visitors should look at the weather, their planned route, equipment and fitness level to evaluate their trip and always evaluate their personal risk.”