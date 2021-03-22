We did it — we found the final four competitors for our BDN March Madness-style Bangor area pizza bracket. And boy, in a lot of cases, it was a close one!

Your final four pizza places, as selected by more than 1,000 BDN readers, are four distinctly different eateries, each with their own way of making a pie.

For game one, we’ll see Pat’s Pizza, the Maine stalwart, which won in a matchup against Portland Pie Co. Pat’s will take on a relative newcomer to the Bangor area: Mason’s Brewing, which opened in 2016 along the Brewer waterfront and very narrowly beat out Angelo’s by just 23 votes. What’s it going to be: a classic family pizza joint or gourmet wood-fired pies?

For game two, you chose Tesoro, a longtime downtown Bangor Italian eatery and bar, which edged out Pizza Gourmet in Hampden by only 22 votes. Tesoro will go up against Fairmount Market, the neighborhood convenience store and deli on Hammond Street, which beat out C&K Variety in Hermon in the last round.

Voting is open until the end of the day on Tuesday. Good luck, and may the best slice win!