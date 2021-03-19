We’re down to the Tasty Eight in our Bangor Daily News best pizza in the Bangor area March Madness-style challenge. Things are getting spicy, and with some beloved local pizza joints going up against each other, there are certainly some tough decisions to be made.

For this round of eight, we’ve got four matchups to vote on. First up are two heavyweights with locations all over Maine — Portland Pie Company versus Pat’s Pizza. We know, this is an incredibly tough decision.

Game two will pit Angelo’s, with locations in both Bangor and Hampden, against Mason’s Brewing, located on the Brewer waterfront. What’s it gonna be — one of the takeout kings of the region, or an upstart local brewpub?

Game three sees Tesoro, a staple of downtown Bangor for decades, go up against Pizza Gourmet, a local favorite in Hampden.

And game four is the battle of the neighborhood pizza joints, with Fairmount Market on Hammond Street in Bangor competing against C&K Variety in Hermon.

Voting for this round ends at 7 p.m. Saturday, so if you need a little extra time to make these agonizing choices, you’ve got it. Good luck, and may the best slice win!