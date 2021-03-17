This story will be updated.

A woman was found dead on a Saco beach Wednesday morning, police reported.

At 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, two people found the woman’s body while walking their dog on Kinney Shores, a public beach in Saco.

The body was found rolling in the surf as the tide was coming in, Deputy Chief Corey Huntress of the Saco Police Department said.

Huntress did not say whether police had identified the woman. Police are investigating the cause of death and the state’s medical examiner is conducting an autopsy.