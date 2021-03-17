South Portland’s police chief is leaving to take a job in the private sector only 14 months after he joined the force.

Timothy Sheehan submitted his resignation letter on Friday to City Manager Scott Morelli, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Sheehan cited unexpected circumstances in his family and an opportunity to take a job in the private sector as reasons for why he was departing from the South Portland Police Department.





He steps down next month, the newspaper reported.

“It was a terribly difficult decision for many reasons, most notably all of the professional men and women that make up the South Portland Police Department,” Sheehan said in his resignation letter.

Sheehan previously served as police chief in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, where he served for 32 years on that city’s police force, the Press Herald reported. He became chief in South Portland following the retirement of Ed Googins. His salary was $107,307.