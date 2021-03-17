More than 1,200 people voted in the first round of our Bangor-area pizza March Madness-style bracket challenge. We knew you had opinions on pizza, but wow, what a turnout!

Here are your Savory Sixteen competitors for round two. The competition just got a lot tighter and a lot tougher, so choose wisely.

Game one will pit Portland Pie Company in downtown Bangor against Pompeii Pizza, a mobile wood-fired pizza oven on the Bangor waterfront. Game two sees Broadway mainstay Tri-City Pizza in Bangor take on the iconic Pat’s Pizza, which has locations in Hampden and Holden in addition to its original Orono location.

For game three, Angelo’s, which has locations in both Hampden and Bangor, will go up against Jason’s New York Style Pizza, which operates out of both Brewer and Bangor. Game four will pit Mason’s Brewing Company’s brewery-style pizza against relative newcomer Frank’s Bake Shop, which started serving pizza again not long ago, after a decades-long absence.

For game five, we’ll see Bangor Sandwich Company, a new eatery in downtown Bangor that serves Detroit-style pizza, take on Tesoro, the Italian restaurant on Harlow Street, also in downtown Bangor. Game six is the battle of the small town pizza joint, with Pizzaland in Orrington going up against Pizza Gourmet in Hampden.

For game seven, Fairmount Market, the neighborhood stalwart in Bangor, will take on Hero’s Sports Bar, also in Bangor. And finally, game eight will put C&K Variety in Hermon against Micah’s Pub, in Brewer.

Voting will be open until 4 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Good luck, and may the best slice win!