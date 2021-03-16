This story will be updated.

A retired Alaskan sled dog has been on the run in Bangor since escaping from her transport at Bangor International Airport last month is finally on her way to her forever home.

The story of Beaver, a former member of an Iditarod kennel in Alaska, captivated dog lovers around Maine, including residents of the Fairmont neighborhood who had reported multiple sightings on social media of the elusive dog over the past several weeks. The Bangor International Airport announced she had been found early Tuesday morning.





The dog arrived in Bangor on Feb. 21, according to a post on the airport’s Facebook page, to join her new adoptive family, but escaped from the airport. For 23 days, Beaver eluded attempts to catch her and was ultimately captured by Denise Lawson who had originally arranged for the dog’s adoption to a Mainer. Lawson runs a sled dog adoption service and drove up from Virginia Monday to help catch Beaver.

Beaver is reportedly in good health and safe.