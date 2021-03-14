The Bangor apartment buildings on Finson Road and Carroll Street that caught fire within a couple hours of each other Saturday will either need significant renovation to be inhabitable or will be considered total losses, according to Assistant Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau of the Bangor Fire Department.

No one was injured in a multi-unit building on Finson Road, but at least two families were displaced.The call came in at 1:53 p.m., a dispatcher said Saturday.

The cause of that fire was accidental, Corriveau said.





The Bangor Housing Authority building contained four apartments, but there was a firewall between the two units that burned and the two that did not, saving half of the building, Corriveau said.

The unburned side of the unit likely had some smoke damage, he said.

A privately owned two-unit apartment building at 12 Carroll St. called firefighters out again at 3:53 p.m. Bangor Fire was still busy at Finson Road, so mutual-aid towns Glenburn and Hermon were first at the Carroll Street fire. Veazie covered Bangor’s fire station.

Streets were blocked while firefighters from Bangor, Hermon, Glenburn, Veazie, Brewer, Orono, Holden and the Maine Air National Guard worked to get the smoky fire under control. The fire’s cause remained under investigation Sunday afternoon.

Corriveau said Sunday he was grateful for the mutual-aid agreements between the towns, and that he was able to call in some of his off-duty crew.

“Crews did a standup job going from one [fire] to the other. I can’t thank everybody enough,” he said.

Fire crews spent Sunday cleaning up yards of hoses and 40-50 sets of turnout gear.

The Red Cross assisted residents from both apartment buildings Saturday evening.