A federal lawsuit filed by a Maine man alleges abuse and denial of treatment for severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) during the six years he was in and out of the Maine Youth Center, now known as the Long Creek Youth Development Center, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The plaintiff said in the lawsuit that he experienced excessive isolation, restraint and force, as well as sexual assault, the Press Herald reported. It also claims that he did not receive appropriate treatment for ADHD and was denied a proper education.

The plaintiff and his attorneys, Thomas Hallett and Jordan Ramharter, are seeking $1 million in damages as well as any other damages awarded in the requested jury trial, according to the Press Herald.