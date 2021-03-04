WEST GARDINER, Maine — The Maine Pine Tree Council’s first female Eagle Scout is being described as a role model to girls in her troop.

Mia Dawbin, 18, of West Gardiner, has joined close to 1,000 young women around the country who have achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.

“Mia is a trailblazer, role model, and mentor to the girls in our troop,” Scoutmaster of Troop 1776 Danielle Hileman told WABI-TV.





For her Eagle Scout project, she made care packages to send to some Maine homeless shelters during the pandemic.

Dawbin is on to achieving her next goal of getting into University of Maine Machias. She hopes to study education and psychology.