The Maine State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing LaGrange man.

Mickey Moody Sr. Credit: Courtesy of Maine State Police

Mickey Moody Sr., 66, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday, police said.

Moody was driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plate “141XL,” hauling a utility trailer in the direction of Orneville and Bradford.





Police describe Moody as a white man, about 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Moody has a life-threatening medical condition.

Anyone who sees Moody is asked to call 911 or 207-973-3700 x9.