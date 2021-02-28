A Sanford man who allegedly stole a wedding ring from a 102-year-old woman after her death has been arrested.

Stuart Weston, 51, was charged with felony theft, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Weston, who worked for Autumn Green Funeral Home in Alfred, was sent to pick up the body of Laura Wood at a Saco nursing home after her death on Jan. 21, the newspaper reported.





Her family learned that the ring — three rings fused together with an appraised value of $4,000 — and other items were missing a couple days later when they went to retrieve Wood’s belongings at the funeral home. Wood’s granddaughter, Emily Coyne, told the newspaper it was a family heirloom that symbolized her grandmother’s nearly 80-year marriage.

The ring was found at a South Portland coin and jewelry buyer, and staff there identified Weston after a review of records and video surveillance, according to the Press Herald.

Weston was arrested Tuesday, and he was scheduled to appear in a York County courthouse on June 21.

Autumn Green Funeral Home told the newspaper that it terminated Weston’s employment after learning of the alleged theft.