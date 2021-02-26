A 14-year-old boy was the victim of an early Thursday morning house fire in Camden, Lt. Troy Gardner of the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday.

Theodore Hedstrom became the second Maine child this week to die in a house fire after 7-year-old Adele Parent died in a fire in her home in Lincoln on Monday night.

Before this week, the last time a child died in a fire in Maine was in 2015, when a 9-year-old boy was killed in Hermon.





Along with the 14-year-old boy who was killed in the fire at 7 Mount Battie St., two adults suffered burn injuries and are both currently hospitalized.

Authorities currently believe both fires were accidental, Gardner said.

Lt. Troy Gardner speaks about the fatal fires in Lincoln and Camden during a press conference in Bangor on Feb. 26. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

In Lincoln, there had been some electrical work done within three days of the fire that could “be a determining factor,” he said.

The work did not appear to have been done by a professional or to have been in line with local code, he said.

In addition, Gardner said, the presence of kerosene in the house likely helped spread the flames.

In Camden, investigators are looking into whether some work done on the electrical panel in the last week for the installation of a new dryer may have contributed to the fire.