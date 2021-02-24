BOSTON — Two people died when they were struck by a truck at a construction site in Boston on Wednesday, officials said.

The workers were struck on High Street in the city’s Financial District just after 8 a.m., interim police Commissioner Gregory Long said during a news conference at the scene.

The men, trapped in a trench, were pronounced dead at the scene.





No names were released.

Whether the men were knocked into the trench after getting hit or were working in the trench at the time remains under investigation, he said.

A crane was brought in to lift the truck off the trench and a firefighter and EMT were lowered into the hole to check on the victims after it was determined the site was safe.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office is leading the investigation to determine if a crime occurred, with assistance from police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

The company that owned the truck, Atlantic Coast Utilities, was doing emergency repair work for the Boston Water and Sewer Commission and will not be allowed to perform work in the city until the investigation is complete, Mayor Marty Walsh said.

The company didn’t respond to calls for comment.