Northern Light Health still has open slots for people 70 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics in the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Northern Light’s Dr. James Jarvis said some appointments became available after a technical glitch was resolved. Others have opened up because the health system has received a boost in vaccine supply.

“This week we opened up a fourth clinic here at Cross Insurance Center. And our clinics are running over 1,000 and often up to 2,000 people per day. We expect to have even more than that this Saturday,” he said.





Next week, Northern Light expects to open an additional high-volume vaccine site at the Portland Expo.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.