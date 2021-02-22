STANDISH, Maine — Kurt Christensen, 57, grew up on Sebago Lake and fished it his whole life. Christensen has eaten or released every togue he’s ever caught. That’s why he’s so mad.

Over the weekend, he found more than a hundred dead and wasted togue — or lake trout — frozen to the ice where fishermen caught the fish and then left them behind.

“There’s no law against wasting fish like there is with deer,” Christensen said. “But we can’t do this, otherwise there’ll be no fish left when we want to take our grandkids, or the kid next door, fishing in the future.”





Besides, he said, it’s a really bad look for sportsmen and fishing in general.

Christensen found the first batch, at the southern end of the lake, on Saturday morning. About 50 fish were scattered around the series of holes where they were likely caught. He found the rest on Sunday.

The annual Sebago Lake Fishing Derby also took place over the weekend and Christensen suspects whoever left the lake trout were aiming for a prize winner and discarded anything that didn’t measure up.

“I’m not saying anything bad about the folks who run the derby,” Christensesn said. “Those guys do a heck of a good job.”

In Fact, derby organizers have a fish processor on hand and will take all unwanted fish, preparing and freezing them for local food pantries. That makes Christensen doubly upset about the wasted fish.

He caught about 80 lake trout over the weekend. Christensen threw all but about a dozen back. The rest he put into his smoker.

Christensen doesn’t post much on social media, but he took to Facebook with his outrage over the weekend, posting pictures of the fish and garnering hundreds of shares and comments.

“Only an idiot would do that,” one commenter said.

“This is absolutely uncalled for,” another said.

However, several commenters pointed out that the Maine’s Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Department actually encourages the behavior.

“The state encourages this. You’re crying on deaf ears,” one person wrote. “The tournament is a yearly purge of an overabundance of togue.”

It’s true, there is no limit on catching smaller lake trout on Sebago. Anything under 26 inches is fair game. The limit is one fish for anything bigger.

The state stocked Sebago with lake trout in the 1970s, but now considers it overpopulated with the fish.

Earlier this month, the fisheries and wildlife department encouraged anglers to keep their fish.

“While this catch and release message was important several decades ago when we saw more fishing pressure and higher harvest rates by anglers … present day fisheries rely on harvest by anglers to maintain healthy fish populations and to achieve size quality management goals.”

Christensen said he’s aware of what the state wants fishermen to do. He doesn’t agree with it but he gets it. Christensen said it’s just hard to look at all the wasted fish piled up on the ice.

“It’s terrible, there’s no need of it,” he said. “But I guess you can’t fix stupid.”