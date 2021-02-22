The Holy Donut will once again have a home in Portland’s Old Port.

The Maine staple, which closed its flagship location on Exchange Street in October due to the pandemic, will be opening a new shop on Commercial Street this summer in what currently houses Bill’s Pizza.

“This store will offer more space for our loyal fans as well as offering ample on-street parking, making it easier for our commuting friends to swing by in the morning on their way to work,” Jeff Buckwalter, Holy Donut CEO, said in an announcement Monday.





Bill’s Pizza announced Monday it would be closing at the end of this week after more than three decades in the Old Port.

“We will miss all of you and hope to see all our regular faces before February 28th,” the company said.

Bill’s Pizza’s location in Old Orchard Beach, which opened in 1949, will remain open.

The Holy Donut will continue to operate stores on Park Avenue in Portland, Route 1 in Scarborough and on Minot Avenue in Auburn.