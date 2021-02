John Travolta is selling his 20-bedroom Isleboro home for $5 million, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Travolta, who is famous for starring roles in movies such as Grease and Saturday Night Fever, bought the house with late wife Kelly Preston in 1991, the Press Herald reports. Preston died last year of breast cancer.

The home was built in 1903 and is located on 48 acres of land, some of which is controlled by the Isleboro Island Trust, according to an online listing.