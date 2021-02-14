

HOULTON, Maine — A Greenfield man has been charged after driving on the wrong side of Interstate-95 two times Saturday night.

James Ahern, 51, was charged with two counts of driving to endanger in addition to reckless conduct, OUI, and operating the wrong way on a divided highway, according to state police.

Police first received a call around 8 p.m. that a man was traveling south in the northbound lane of I-95 in Houlton. Troopers issued the driver a summons for driving to endanger and subsequently released him.





Ahern showed no signs of intoxication at the time, police said.

Roughly one hour later, a similar report was made of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the interstate near Medway.

The car was found near Sherman, but ran out of gas and stopped before officers could prepare to intercept it, police said.

It was discovered Ahern was the driver, and he was taken to Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.