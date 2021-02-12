If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

The Clifton man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend while drunk and high more than two years ago was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to murder.

Dwight Jay Osgood, 39, killed Kary Dill, 35, of Clifton in the home they shared on Route 9 next to the Clifton General Store on Jan. 14, 2019.





“I want to accept responsibility for what I’ve done,” Osgood said through sobs at the Penobscot Judicial Center as he told Superior Court Justice William Anderson that he decided to plead guilty and not take his case to trial.

The 30-year sentence is a “good starting point,” Anderson said. The reason he accepted the sentence, negotiated as part of a plea deal, was that the guilty plea showed Osgood was remorseful to some degree for what did, the justice said.

“I think the fact that there’s no history of domestic violence in this offense, in the context of a man shooting a woman in a domestic setting, is a fairly important factor,” Anderson said. “What we usually see is, this is the culmination of many acts of abuse over the years, but there haven’t been any representatives here in this case.”

Osgood and Dill had been living together for about four years and had been together for almost double that amount of time.

Dill’s mother, Jera Dill, spoke at the sentencing, struggling to hold back tears. She described her daughter as someone who was always happy and smiling.

“My daughter loved being alive,” she said. “He brought death to Kary. For me there is no justice or closure.”

Osgood has been held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail since his arrest on Jan. 15, 2019.

He called police in the early morning hours of Jan. 14, 2019, to report Dill’s death and told investigators that he had woken to find her dead body lying face-up on the kitchen floor with blood pooled behind her head and back, according to court documents. Because their supply of firewood seemed low, he originally told police that she may have been trying to load the wood stove and slipped, striking her head on the stove.

But police at the scene found what appeared to be a large gunshot wound around Dill’s left shoulder, as well as two shotguns and an open box of shotgun ammunition lying nearby, according to the police affidavit.

They noticed that she was topless and that shirts lying near her body were soaked in blood and had holes in them. They also reportedly found that the kitchen table had been knocked over and had a broken leg.

Osgood admitted to drinking beer and taking Valium the night before Dill died.

The Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Dill’s death a homicide and found that the fatal wound on her back was caused by a birdshot shotgun round.

BDN writer Judy Harrison contributed to this report.