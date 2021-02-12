A knife-wielding person was fatally shot by Waterville police Thursday night at the Best Western on Main Street.

No officers were injured and additional information about the shooting was not available, the Morning Sentinel reported.

Katy England, spokesperson for the Main State Police, told the newspaper that state police were not involved in the incident.





The Best Western Plus Waterville Grand Hotel is located at 375 Main St., next to Interstate 95 and across the street from Governor’s Restaurant & Bakery.