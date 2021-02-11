The Millinocket Town Council voted 7-0 to approve a settlement agreement with former Millinocket Police Department Chief Deputy Janet Theriault on Thursday. Terms of the agreement have not yet been made public.

Theriault filed an 85-page harassment complaint with the town against former police Chief Craig Worster last year, which has not been made public. She has been on unpaid leave since February 2020 and has an ongoing case with the Maine Human Rights Commission related to the complaint, according to the council.

“Janet is a very special person to this community,” said council chair Steve Golieb, who added the agreement would be made public in the coming days. “To find an agreement that she’s good with and the council is good with is the best outcome we could have had.”





It was the second settlement the town has reached with a former officer since Craig Worster became police chief in April 2019. In July, the town reached a $90,000 settlement with former police officer Paul Gamble.

Last June, Millinocket residents launched a GoFundMe that raised $8,000 and held a rally in support of Theriault, who started working for the Millinocket Police Department in 2004. Residents launched a petition drive that called for the removal of Worster, former Town Manager John Davis and town attorney Dean Beaupain. The petition also called for Theriault to be paid for the time she was on leave.

In September, Davis, who hired Worster, dismissed Theriault’s complaint against Worster, judging it to be without merit. Within days, the town council voted 6-1 to remove Davis, whom the council replaced with interim manager Annette Padilla.

Also in September, Worster and Davis filed a joint notice of claim — the first step toward filing a lawsuit — against the town, the town council, police union officials and members of the town for defamation and intentional interference with a contractual obligation, among other charges.

Padilla fired Worster in December, and the town council disbanded the Millinocket Police Department shortly thereafter. Worster challenged his firing, and last week the Millinocket Personnel Board ruled in his favor. Worster will be paid wages through early February, according to town attorney Beaupain.