Bangor High School will return to all-remote learning for the rest of the week after a number of COVID-19 cases were reported at the school.

A large number of students and staff will have to quarantine after being identified as close contacts of the people who tested positive, the Bangor School Department told parents Monday. In-person classes will resume after next week’s school vacation.

All other Bangor schools will continue in-person learning this week.





The switch back to remote classes comes just a week after Bangor students returned to in-person classes following a number of positive COVID-19 cases among school bus drivers and bus staff. A number of students had to quarantine because of exposure to the virus on the school bus, and the school department didn’t have enough available drivers to bring students to school.

Bangor High School had also temporarily switched to remote learning earlier in the school year due to COVID-19 cases.

The school nurse will reach out to students considered close contacts of the people who tested positive so they know to quarantine. Those students will have to quarantine until Feb. 15.

High school classes will continue through Google Classroom and school meals will be available for pickup while the school remains remote.