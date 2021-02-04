The body of a missing backcountry skier has been recovered after rescuers dug 13 feet following an avalanche on Mount Washington, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

The skier, whose name hasn’t been released, was reported missing by his friends Tuesday night. His vehicle was found Wednesday morning in the snow-filled Ammonoosuc Ravine parking lot.

Rescuers hiked up into the ravine, despite potential avalanche danger, in an effort to find him. They detected an avalanche beacon tracking device signal after several hours and dug through packed snow and debris before they found the skier’s body.





“This skier did have years of experience and was prepared, which was evident by his use of an avalanche transceiver, but skiing in avalanche conditions is never recommended and can be extremely dangerous,” the department said in a news release Wednesday night. “Without the transceiver, it is possible the skier’s body most likely would not have been located until the snow completely melted in the spring.”

Last month, a skier survived after getting buried in an avalanche on the mountain. The skier lost his skis and poles and found himself face down, but with his head near the surface, the Mount Washington Avalanche Center said.