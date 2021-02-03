SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high-volume vaccination clinic operated by MaineHealth went into operation Wednesday at the former Scarborough Downs racetrack.

MaineHealth says that eventually, the clinic will be able to administer as many as 2,000 doses per day. The first shots were administered Wednesday.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew speaks at the opening of a makeshift COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at a former horse racing track in Scarborough on Wednesday. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

“I’m just very excited. Very excited that I had the opportunity. Got on the list, got the call back, and it’s happening,” Alice Goshorn, 79, of South Portland, who was one of the first to be vaccinated, told Maine Public.





Maine’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination center opened up in Bangor on Tuesday, despite snowy weather across the state. All told, 900 people were scheduled for vaccinations on the first day at The Cross Insurance Center, but the center can handle double that number.

“This clinic will make a big difference in MaineHealth’s efforts to vaccinate community members as quickly and safely as possible,” said CEO Bill Caron.

Minh Hoang of Maine Health fills a syringe with a COVID-19 vaccine at the former Scarborough Downs horse racing track on Wednesday. The 30,000 square-foot makeshift clinic will the capacity to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

In Scarborough, property owner Crossroads Holdings donated the facility. Crews from 41 different companies renovated the 30,000-square-foot grandstand over the course of 15 days to include clinical workrooms and refrigerated rooms to store the vaccine, as well as improved access to high-speed broadband.

A man walks out of the former Scarborough Downs horse racing track on Wednesday where Maine Health set up a 30,000 square-foot makeshift COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The first phase of vaccinations, which is close to wrapping up, focused on health care professionals, public safety workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Maine is currently vaccinating those 70 and older, and will move later to immunize 65- to 69-year-olds, those with high-risk health conditions and essential workers.