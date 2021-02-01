The Penobscot County town of Hudson will recount its results from the 2020 election after its clerk omitted 240 absentee ballots processed prior to the polls closing.

The error occurred because Hudson Town Clerk Laurie Saunders did not realize that the hundreds of ballots would not be automatically included in the totals produced by the town’s tabulator after the polls closed on Nov. 3, 2020, according to the Maine secretary of state’s office.

The total is not enough to change the outcome of any races, but interested parties are welcome to watch the recount effort at 10 a.m. Monday at the town office.





The election was the first time the town had processed absentee ballots early as voters turned out in record numbers, with more than 500,000 Mainers voting absentee. There have been instances where ballots were missed, including 1,500 in Bangor, but none led to changes in outcomes.