Over the past several years, I’ve dabbled with moose calling a bit, and while I’m not extremely fluent in moose as of yet, I do have a good time making funny noises that tend to make people laugh.

Heck, I taught an entire studio audience of Danny Cashman’s “The Nite Show” how to grunt like a moose once. And I even gave a quick calling lesson to Sally Jewell, who at the time was the U.S. Secretary of the Interior. And I made a quick video to teach you how to say, “Hi” in moose-ese.

Still, there’s nothing like watching a real moose talk to let you realize that you’ve been doing it all wrong. And today, we’ve got just that kind of video to show.





Bud Utecht of Game Camera Artistry shared this video with us, and I think you’ll agree that it’s pretty mesmerizing. It features a cow moose that is apparently in heat being slowly pursued by a bull moose. Watch the video to the end and you’ll hear their vocalizations, which are pretty distinctive.

Utecht has tons of great trail camera videos and photos, and was the expert we asked to provide tips during our recent “Trail Cam Magic” virtual seminar. If you’re looking for some guidance in getting the best out of your own trail cam, you can watch the video of our presentation here, and read some of his tips in the accompanying story.

Keep those videos and photos coming, and be sure to head outdoors and practice your moose calling this weekend. One final pro tip: Try to sound more like the moose on the video, and less like me.

