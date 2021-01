The 20-foot-tall Stardust rocket will launch about 10 a.m. Sunday at the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone.

The Startdust, engineered by Maine-based bluShift Aerospace, will become the first biofueled commercial rocket launch and first commercial launch in Maine.

That launch was originally scheduled for Jan. 15, but cloud cover forced bluShift to delay it until today. It was pushed back Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to technical issues.