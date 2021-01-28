If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A Maine man is accused of threatening to throw a woman into a wood chipper.

Jack Coffey, 61, of both Westbrook and Arundel has been charged with three counts each of domestic violence simple assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, according to the Portsmouth Herald.





A Rockingham County grand jury in New Hampshire indicted him on those charges earlier this month, the newspaper reported.

On Oct. 22, 2020, Coffey allegedly knocked the woman to the ground with his elbow. That evening Portsmouth police arrested him on an unrelated warrant, but the woman declined to talk about the alleged domestic violence, according to the Herald.

After he was released, Coffey returned that night and allegedly grabbed the woman by the mouth. The next day he allegedly pushed her onto a couch, and in a phone call later that day, he allegedly threatened to kill her, the Herald reported.

“I’m not going to lose you, but I will kill you,” Coffey told the woman during a phone call, according to a Portsmouth police affidavit quoted by the Herald. “You never know, it could be a gun, I could throw you in a wood chipper, or I could strangle you.”

The woman reported the threats to police, who arrested Coffey on Oct. 24.

Coffey was convicted in 2017 of violating a protection from abuse order issued by a Cumberland County judge, according to the newspaper.