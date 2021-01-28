BELFAST, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has linked 23 COVID-19 cases to an outbreak at Crossroads to Calvary Apostolic Church in Morrill.

That number reflects reports through Wednesday night and could be revised as the agency’s investigation progresses and test results arrive, according to Robert Long, communications director for the Maine CDC.

On Saturday, church officials wrote on its Facebook page that in-person services would be canceled there for a period of time because people in the congregation had tested positive for coronavirus.





Those who have attended services at the church since Jan. 10 should be tested, church officials recommended.

They also should “begin a quarantine period if you have not already, and certainly monitor yourself diligently for signs and symptoms, which can vary from none at all to very severe flu-like symptoms,” church officials said.

A phone call to the church Thursday was not immediately returned.

In a service broadcast via Zoom on Sunday, Pastor Warren Heath apologized to parishioners.

“I’m sorry because I know how potentially serious this can be. Because I realize how incredibly inconvenient this is. And because this is not what anyone had planned,” he said.

In November, the town of Morrill lost its first selectman to COVID-19. According to the Maine CDC, Tom Flacke’s death was indirectly linked to a Waldo County outbreak that started at Brooks Pentecostal Church.