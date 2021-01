The Augusta Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a man reported missing on Tuesday.

Pierre “Pete” R. Bolduc Credit: Courtesy of Augusta Police Department

It is believed Pierre “Pete” R. Bolduc, 57, of Augusta, has not been seen or heard from since Monday, police said.

It is unknown what Bolduc was wearing or whether he was traveling by vehicle or was on foot.





Please contact the Augusta Police Department at 207-626-2370 ext. 0 if you have information on his whereabouts.