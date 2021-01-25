An Ogunquit selectman has been accused of drunken driving and then stealing his own car from an impound lot the same day.

John M. Daley, 57, has been charged with operating under the influence, burglary and theft, according to the Portsmouth Herald.

Daley was pulled over on Post Road in Wells on the afternoon of Jan. 18 and arrested for operating under the influence. He was released that day on his own recognizance, the newspaper reported.





His gray 2017 Cadillac XT5 was towed and impounded at Brown’s Service Center. The next morning, the business’ owner discovered that Daley’s vehicle was missing from the lot and reported it stolen, according to the Portsmouth Herald.

When police went to Daley’s Ogunquit home, they found the Cadillac in his garage, according to the newspaper.

He was scheduled to appear in York District Court on the burglary and theft charges on March 5 and on the OUI charge on May 18.

It’s not Daley’s first OUI charge, according to the Herald. In 2019, he was charged with OUI, but that was later dropped and he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving on the wrong side of the road. Daley told the Herald last year that he wasn’t driving at the time, but was just pushing a moped with its engine turned off.