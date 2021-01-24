A Woolwich woman was killed Friday evening when she was hit by a car in Dresden.

Eva Russell-Edmonds, 40, was walking on Middle Road, near the intersection with Indian Road, about 5:10 p.m. when she was hit by a 2010 Honda CRV driven by 44-year-old Matthew Larochelle of Richmond, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Larochelle was not able to see Russell-Edmonds before he struck her, the sheriff’s office said.





Deputies had been in the area investigating a complaint about a pedestrian walking on Middle Road earlier that day.

Speed and alcohol aren’t considered factors.