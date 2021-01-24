Nearly three dozen students and teachers at George Stevens Academy are quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Tim Seeley, the head of the school, told The Weekly Packet that five teachers and 30 students will teach and learn remotely while they quarantine for two weeks. Classes will continue as usual for everyone else at the private high school in Blue Hill.

The move to quarantine those teachers and students came after more than one person at the school tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, according to The Weekly Packet. The school’s nurse, Nikki Jaffey, notified parents of the positive tests on Jan. 18, the newspaper reported Thursday.





Seeley did not release additional details, citing privacy concerns.