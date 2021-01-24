A Caribou man was killed Friday night in a snowmobile crash.

Emmanuel Bouchard, 25, was riding a 2021 Polaris snowmobile in a group of 12 other people about 9:30 p.m. in Stockholm. When the group arrived in Caribou, they discovered Bouchard wasn’t with them, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Four snowmobilers headed back out on the trail to find Bouchard. When they arrived in Stockholm, they met another group of snowmobilers who had found Bouchard off the side of the trail, Latti said.





At some point, Bouchard had veered off the trail, down a steep embankment and struck several trees, Latti said.

Bouchard was wearing a helmet, and Latti said alcohol isn’t considered a factor.

No additional information was available.