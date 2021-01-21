This story will be updated.

The recently closed Scarborough Downs harness racing track will be the site of Maine’s first large-scale coronavirus vaccination clinic, MaineHealth announced Thursday.

The grandstand will be retrofitted into a 30,000-square foot clinic able to hold 100 staffers and vaccinate at least 1,000 people a day, according to a news release from the health care provider. The clinic is expected to open within two weeks and operate for six months.





Work on the historic track, which closed after 70 years of use in late 2020, will include creating clinical workspaces, improving access to high-speed broadband and creating refrigeration rooms to hold the vaccines, which require ultra-cold temperatures to remain viable.

The news comes as Maine is working to expand its vaccination efforts to residents 70 and older. Demand has been high as vaccine supply remains constrained. MaineHealth reported receiving 18,000 calls for vaccine appointments on Monday — the first day such appointments could be made — which outstripped their capacity.

The Scarborough town council is expected to meet next Tuesday to approve and finalize plans for the project. The track and adjoining 500 acres were sold in 2018 to developers who planned a $20 million retail, commercial and housing development.