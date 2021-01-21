An Oxford man was rescued Wednesday after he plunged through the ice while skating.

Mark Simpson, 56, was skating on the north end of Thompson Lake in Oxford about 3:50 p.m. when the ice gave way beneath him, sending him into the frigid water, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Rescuers headed out onto the ice when they spotted Simpson in the water near the middle of the lake. They loaded him onto a rescue sled and brought him to the shore, where he was loaded into an ambulance and brought to Stevens Memorial Hospital in Norway.





He remained at the hospital Wednesday evening, said Latti, who didn’t have information about his condition.

Game Warden Harry Wiegman, who was involved in the rescue, warned that ice conditions are “very inconsistent and dangerous” despite the recent cold temperatures.