Irritability, restlessness and isolation from feeling trapped indoors — also known as Cabin Fever — has always been an issue during the winter in Maine. And for many people, including myself, the COVID-19 pandemic has only amplified these uncomfortable feelings. But there is something that can help, and it’s right outside your front door.

Join me at the upcoming Bangor Daily News virtual event ” Cabin Fever: Winter Activity Opportunities in Maine,” from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and we’ll discuss the many ways you can escape the house and enjoy the outdoors this time of year — even if the weather isn’t cooperating.





For the event, I’ll be joined by three outdoor experts: Matt Polstein, the owner and operator of the New England Outdoors Center and executive director of Katahdin Area Trails; Gary Best, the southern region manager with Maine State Parks; and Warren Whitney, the Land Trust Program manager for the Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

Together, we’ll be answering questions like: What state parks are especially great for winter recreation? What are some other outdoor destinations in Maine that people should check out this time of year? And what are your suggestions for finding the right gear, including rental gear?

We’ll also be discussing the wide variety of outdoor activities people can try during the winter in Maine, from popular activities that are easy to learn, such as snowshoeing, to more challenging activities that require guidance to start safely, such as ice climbing.

I personally look forward to talking about my experiences skating on wild ice, and offering a few tips for people who are interested in trying winter hiking. I can also share what it’s like to be a complete beginner and try fat tire biking in the snow, ski biking down a bunny slope, ice climbing in the Camden Hills and dog sledding in the Moosehead Lake region.

So get ready with a pen and paper. This event should give you plenty of ideas for outdoor winter adventures you can pursue close to home. Click on this reservation link to save yourself a spot. Admission is free, thanks to our sponsor, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, but registration is required.

