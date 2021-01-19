This article will be updated.

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Piscataquis County’s three commissioners all signed their names to a resolution Tuesday that objects to Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 prevention measures, contains misinformation about mask-wearing and repeatedly refers to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan Virus.”

About a dozen people attended the in-person commissioners meeting next to the Piscataquis County Superior Court. More than 100 people signed in using Zoom, nearly all of whom opposed the resolution.





It was the first of the commissioners’ meetings to be broadcast digitally since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Chair James White, however, abruptly halted the Zoom call as a woman objected to the resolution. He pushed a button on a device that stopped the remote participants’ voices from being broadcast into the meeting room.

The Zoom attendees were not able to see the commissioners after that moment, though the more than 100 people who had signed on continued to talk among themselves about their opposition to the resolution. Several said the commissioners should resign for their actions, and talked about exploring how to remove them from office.

White said it had been stated in the rules for the Zoom meeting that people who attended remotely were not able to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting. He appeared to be motioning for a vote without hearing the Zoom attendees before a woman protesting the resolution demanded to be able to speak.

The meeting came after numerous Piscataquis County residents condemned the resolution, whose crafting and approval likely violated Maine’s rules on open governance. The three commissioners — White, Andrew Torbett and Wayne Erkkinen — developed the resolution outside of public view, using emails and phone calls, and adopted it in secret rather than at a public meeting.

One woman who attended the meeting in person said that she had only come after she realized that she wouldn’t be able to speak on the Zoom call.

White argued with those who opposed the resolution. At one point, he laughed when someone referred to the resolution’s use of the phrase “Wuhan Virus” as racist.

Torbett, who said he wrote the resolution, was more diplomatic, saying the point was not to create controversy, but to protest what he saw as a lack of representation of Piscataquis County residents’ concerns in the development of Mills’ COVID-19 orders.

The number of resolution supporters and opponents who attended the meeting in person and delivered public comments was about even. Two Piscataquis County sheriff’s deputies were present.

None of the commissioners wore face coverings, nor did several residents who attended.

BDN writer Judy Harrison contributed to this report.